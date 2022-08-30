 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to consider marijuana question

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana State Question

FILE - Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivers over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on July 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to consider whether a question on legalizing recreational use of marijuana should appear on the ballot in November.

 Doug Hoke - member, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider whether a question on legalizing recreational use of marijuana should appear on the ballot in November.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify State Question 820 for a statewide vote, but because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, it's not clear if there is enough time to get the question printed on ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Officials with the Oklahoma Election Board said earlier this year the statutory deadline to call a state question election for November was Aug. 29.

Oklahoma's initiative petition process, which allows groups to gather enough signatures of registered voters to amend state law or even the constitution, has been used in recent years to bypass the GOP-controlled Legislature and implement progressive policies like medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and reduced criminal penalties for low-level drug and property crimes.

People are also reading…

But Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma have introduced bills to make the initiative petition process more difficult, including a new law approved in 2020 that provides more scrutiny in verifying voter signatures. Since then, a campaign by the Republican Party nationally, fueled in part by the false narrative of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has led to a wave of new voting laws that will tighten access to the ballot for millions of Americans.

While the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office has typically handled counting signatures in house, the process this year involved a contract with a company connected to a political polling firm to provide software and technical assistance to help verify the voter registration status of signatories. As a result, supporters say a signature-counting process that typically takes two to three weeks took nearly seven weeks to complete.

“Since filing their initiative more than six months ago, proponents have done everything in their power to expedite the unwieldy Oklahoma initiative petition process so the People of Oklahoma can exercise their right to vote on the measure at the next general election," proponents of SQ 820 wrote in a petition to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. “Yet they have been stymied by state officials (or their hand-picked vendors) who are either unable or unwilling to perform their administrative duties in a timely and efficient manner."

Secretary of State Brian Bingman said in a statement that as a result of the new law, only signatories that were registered voters were counted.

“This new process differs significantly from the historical practice of merely counting the number of individuals who signed the petition without regard for their voter registration status," Bingman said. “Our office has been in constant communication with the proponents and we look forward to working with them and other interested parties as we continue to improve this new process."

If the group is unsuccessful getting the question on the ballot this year, the governor could either call a special election or the question would be on the November 2024 ballot.

Oklahoma already has one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country, with roughly 10% of the state’s residents having state-issued medical cards that allow them to purchase, grow and consume marijuana.

The current 7% excise tax on medical marijuana sales generates about $5 million in state revenue each month, plus another roughly $6 million each month in state and local sales taxes, according to figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

A Chinese think tank has issued a rare public disagreement with the ruling Communist Party’s severe “zero COVID” policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.” The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth. It noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs. Even such mild public disagreement with official policy is almost unknown in a politically sensitive year when Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s, is expected to try to extend his time in office.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don't want to bear or raise children. Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States. The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How are earbuds affecting your hearing?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News