 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Omaha lifts mask mandate as COVID cases plunge in Nebraska

The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

FILE - Dr. Lindsay Huse, the City Health Director, announces a temporary mask mandate for the city of Omaha outside the Douglas County Health Office in Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has improved enough in Nebraska that local health officials lifted Omaha's mask mandate Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, and some of the state's largest hospitals said they were easing certain restrictions. Huse said the total number of COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 Omaha residents fell below 200 Wednesday and the number of hospital patients has been falling.

 Anna Reed - member image share, Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has improved enough in Nebraska that local health officials lifted Omaha's mask mandate Wednesday, and some of the state's largest hospitals said they were easing certain restrictions.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide has fallen steadily since hitting last month's peak of 767 on Jan. 28. State health officials said 436 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday — the lowest level of hospitalizations since early November.

The CEO of Bryan Health in Lincoln, John Woodrich, said his hospitals are planning to lift all visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients next month. The hospitals also will require all employees who have been working remotely to return to the office starting Feb. 27, and they will restart their valet parking service on March 7.

“We know the pandemic’s not over, but we are seeing some great signs,” Woodrich said.

Bryan Health and other hospitals across Nebraska have already begun easing restrictions on surgeries.

People are also reading…

Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson said hospital officials are “cautiously optimistic” about the improving numbers, although hospitalizations haven't fallen as quickly as case numbers. Nebraska Medicine reopened an outpatient surgery center in west Omaha this week, and it has started to relax visitor rules at its two hospitals.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska fell dramatically over the past two weeks, dropping from 2,263.71 new cases per day on Jan. 31 to 429.86 new cases per day on Monday. That number was consistently above 4,000 from mid January until Jan. 26 during the peak of the surge of the omicron variant of the virus.

The number of virus cases the state reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also decreased sharply last week. The state reported 4,868 cases, down from 10,435 the week before, 22,302 the previous week and the record of 29,141 cases set in the week that began Jan. 16.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said the total number of COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 Omaha residents fell below 200 Wednesday and the number of hospital patients has been falling. Area hospitals were 85% full Wednesday. That’s what prompted the Omaha mask mandate to be lifted.

“COVID is certainly alive and well in Douglas County, however, we are making some really fantastic progress right now,” Huse said.

Although Omaha's mask mandate was lifted, the state's lawsuit challenging continues. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska attorney general's office, Suzanne Gage, said the case will determine whether local health officials have the power to issue a mask mandate without getting state approval. Trial is set for June 16.

In Lincoln, health officials have said Lancaster County's mask mandate would remain in place through Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News