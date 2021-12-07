Omaha mom glad procedure allowed her to avoid open heart surgery

Stephanie Goans likely is one of the few people in Nebraska with reason to be grateful for the pandemic.

Just before COVID-19 shut everything down in March 2020, she was set to undergo open heart surgery to install a pulmonary valve that would take the place of a faulty one surgeons removed when she was eight months old.

The procedure was postponed by the pandemic and later by Goans’ busy schedule as a single mother of two who works two jobs.

In the meantime, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new type of pulmonary valve that can be threaded through a vein and into the heart through a catheter.

Unlike an earlier version of the valve, the new one can be used in more people born with pulmonary valve problems, including those like Goans who have had surgery as youngsters and didn’t get a replacement valve at the time.

On Sept. 15, Goans, 37, became the first in Nebraska to receive the new Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve in a procedure at the Nebraska Medical Center.

The Omaha mom spent a night in the hospital and went home the following afternoon. The next Monday, she picked up her son from school and went to her daughter’s softball game as usual.

Typically, an open heart valve procedure would require a minimum of three to five days in the hospital and six to eight weeks of recovery at home.

“If I’d had the open heart surgery, I’d still be getting done with recovery,” Goans said. “I can’t be laid up that long. I really can’t.”

Goans was among four patients, including two children, who received the new valve over the course of two days at the medical center and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, said Dr. Jeff Delaney, a pediatric and adult congenital interventional cardiologist who practices at both hospitals.

“All of the four valves we did over those two days were successful procedures,” he said. “Everyone went home the next day. (We had) really great results.”

The first pulmonary valve that could be placed by catheter was approved in 2011, Delaney said. But that valve, called Melody, comes in limited sizes and requires a uniform landing zone inside the heart where the valve will be implanted. Thus it can be used to treat only up to about 20% of those born with right heart and pulmonary valve issues.

Now the approximately 80% of those who have an irregularly shaped opening where the valve would sit potentially are eligible for the new valve. That includes people like Goans who have had an earlier surgery.

“This opens the door for a lot of patients,” Delaney said. He noted, however, that some patients still may not be qualified based on their anatomy or their need for other surgical fixes. Doctors screened seven patients and accepted four to receive the Harmony valve.

The Harmony also provides another advantage, he said. Now that it’s in place and providing a uniform landing area, doctors could place a Melody valve inside of Goans’ Harmony valve when it eventually loses function.

“No biologic valve lasts a lifetime,” Delaney said. “They tend to last about 10 to 15 years.”

The valve itself is made of tissue from a pig that’s attached to a flexible wire frame that opens once it’s delivered by the catheter. Valves are sized to fit each recipient by medical device-maker Medtronic, based on the patient’s cardiac CT scan.

The pulmonary valve normally acts like a one-way door from the right ventricle, the heart’s pumping chamber, to the lungs. Blood flows from the right ventricle through the pulmonary valve to the pulmonary artery and then into the lungs, where it picks up oxygen to deliver to the rest of the body.

Goans said her pulmonary valve at the time of her infant surgery was the size of a pinhole. Blood just dripped through. Doctors told her parents that she eventually would need another surgery.

Nonethless, Goans was active as a kid in Logan, Iowa, playing soccer and participating in drill team, flag corps and cheerleading. She later gave birth to daughter Annabelle, now 15, and Wyatt, 10.

But the right side of her heart enlarged over the years. Goans said her chest felt like it was full, and breathing felt like sucking air through a filtered straw. She was tired all the time.

Delaney said it’s not uncommon to remove obstructed valves in young children. The valves typically aren’t replaced immediately because children outgrow them so quickly, and most patients can tolerate some leaking of blood back through the valve.

Another reason to hold off, if possible: Doctors don’t want to do any more heart surgeries on a patient than they have to. Each open heart surgery creates scar tissue, Delaney said, and every time the chest is opened thereafter adds to the risk of complications. Doctors in particular don’t want to perform a third or fourth open heart surgery just as patients are reaching the age where they also have other medical problems that add to their risk.

“In Stephanie’s case, if she gets one surgery as a child, and then she gets this valve without surgery, and we can do it again when she’s in her 40s with a catheter. … My gosh, the risk we’ve saved her over the course of her lifetime is remarkable,” Delaney said.

The Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s are the only centers in Nebraska implanting the valve. Delaney’s partners, Drs. Chris Curzon and Rachel Taylor, eventually will be certified to implant the valve. The team participated in all of the follow-up trials after the older Melody valve was approved. Because of that, they also have been selected by Medtronic to be one of 12 centers participating in Harmony’s follow-up study.

Patients who receive the new valve, Delaney said, will be added to a registry, allowing researchers to study how well the valve works long-term.

The new valve also adds to the growing share of less-invasive, catheter-based heart procedures available. Thirty years ago, the majority of catheter-based procedures were done to diagnose disease, Delaney said. Most treatments were done in the operating room. Now that has reversed, with about 25% of cases involving diagnostic procedures.

Goans went back for a checkup in October. Her cardiologist told her that it looked like her heart had already decreased in size. She’ll have another checkup in three to six months that will include determining how well her heart handles exertion. That will help her figure out how hard she can push at the gym.

The biggest improvement, she said, has been in her breathing, a change she noticed within hours after surgery. She now wakes up feeling refreshed after a night’s sleep rather than still feeling exhausted.

“I was so happy they weren’t going to have to open me up,” Goans said. “COVID sucks, but in reality it was a blessing to me that my surgery got pushed back.”

