Omaha veterans learn they make too much money to get COVID vaccine from the VA

Any veteran may register with the VA health care system. Veterans who do enroll will be placed in one of eight priority groups, based on military service history, disability rating, income level, qualification for Medicaid and for any other benefits received, such as VA pension benefits.

The VA assigns the highest priority to veterans with injuries or illnesses connected to their military service. The lowest priority goes to veterans without such disabilities and with the highest income — vets like Turner and Palmer.

Farmer said the priority groups are set up to give the VA flexibility over who it treats.

“There are more veterans than there are resources,” she said. “It allows the secretary (of Veterans Affairs) to move the needle up and down the priority groups in order to make sure there is access to care.”

The last major change, Farmer said, occurred shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks.

“It is a popular misconception that all vets can get care from the VA,” she said. “Whether it should be changed or not is a policy debate.”

That change could come soon, at least regarding the COVID vaccine.