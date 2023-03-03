Omahan Ginny Curley beat huge odds when she survived what is often called “cardiac death” at home.

Only 10% of people who have cardiac arrest out of the hospital survive.

She had help. Her husband, Mark, woke up that morning of July 12, 2010, to her gasps for breath. After her breathing stopped when he turned her over, he received lifesaving assistance from the dispatcher who answered his frantic 911 call.

The dispatcher told him how to perform CPR and gave him other tips, such as having one of the kids unlock the front door of their home so paramedics could enter quickly.

“That was a critical part of my survival that Mark was coached,” Curley said.

When the paramedics arrived, Curley got lucky again. They carried with them a new machine called an AutoPulse, which was wrapped around her chest and performed compressions as they carried her down the narrow steps from the second floor and outside.

Still, Curley had to be shocked twice on the way to the hospital to keep her alive. She was only 42.

Nearly 13 years later, Curley is leading a normal life. It’s easy to fall into bad habits, she said, but she’s trying to be more mindful about her health.

Although she remembers nothing of that July day, it changed her life. So when the American Heart Association asked her to become Omaha’s first woman of impact nominee, she immediately said yes.

One hundred and fifty cities around the country are participating in the national campaign, with the nominees and their teams raising money and awareness about heart disease.

“By using their influence, their local networks and their unique lived experiences, these volunteers are able to make a measurable difference in Nebraska and we are so grateful for them,” said Lindsey Vande Hoef, development director for the Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

Curley is speaking to groups across the Omaha area about heart health. There’s some eye-opening statistics for women:

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) kills one woman about every 80 seconds.

CVD continues to be the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

While a large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, CVD continues to take the life of 1 in 3 women.

The campaign runs until April and Curley will focus on a different aspect of heart health each week. This week is “Research Goes Red.” In 2020, only 38% of research participants in clinical cardiovascular studies were women.

Last week was CPR training. That will always be of huge importance for Curley because it saved her life and could do the same for so many others.

Seventy percent of cardiac arrest happens in the home, but only 35% to 45% of people get CPR away from the hospital.

“There’s just a lot of questions. How do I do it? Should I do it?” Curley said.

If it happens at home, family members usually are willing to jump in if they know how or can be coached. But women are shown to receive CPR less often than men if an episode occurs in public.

There are concerns about hurting a woman or being accused of sexual assault because of touching a woman’s breasts while performing the procedure.

That’s information Curley wants to share and change.

“The critical piece is to raise awareness about women’s heart health, to reduce risk factors and increase the knowledge about our own health and how to perform CPR to save someone’s life,” Curley said.

She still doesn’t know why she had the attack that morning. All the tests done were inconclusive. Her three children show no hereditary markers.

Because she remembers nothing from that day, Curley says she had it easy. Her large extended family, her husband and her kids underwent the trauma.

That she survived was almost overwhelming, however. She felt the need to tell everyone to treasure life — that you could die tomorrow.

She’s grateful she can share information about how to lead a healthier life, how to get your numbers tested or convince someone about the importance of learning CPR.

She’s already received her gift.

“I got the best part, such a deep appreciation for life,” she said. “Just the small joys of walking down the street and seeing the leaves change ... time with family and friends.”