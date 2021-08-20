One-third of Nebraska nursing home staff not vaccinated

He called the federal requirement “a significant step in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic.”

Stubbendieck said nursing home residents have done the right thing throughout the pandemic — stayed home, socially distanced, gone without visitors and worn masks. Yet the virus has ravaged long-term care facilities, he said.

Residents have a right to expect that a facility’s workers have been vaccinated, Stubbendieck said.

He said Nebraska’s jump in cases is significant and worrisome.

“We really need to make sure that these facilities are getting these employees vaccinated,” he said.

The health care industry has moved toward requiring vaccines.

Last week, eight Nebraska health care systems announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated. That list included CHI Health, Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine, Children’s Hospital and Bryan Health.

In long term care, Tabitha health announced Wednesday it will require staff vaccination. The company said it employs 1,000 people in 25 counties across Nebraska.

Currently, 85% of staff are vaccinated, the company said. Other employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.