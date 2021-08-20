 Skip to main content
One-third of Nebraska nursing home staff not vaccinated
Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

As large portions of Nebraska’s long-term care staff remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, nursing facilities will have to require their workers to get vaccinated if they want federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Federal data show that one-third of all Nebraska nursing home staff — some 5,400 workers — are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

At least 33 of the state’s nearly 200 federally licensed nursing homes have staff vaccination rates under 50%, federal figures show.

In announcing the federal requirement Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the pace of vaccinations needs to go faster. “These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm’s way,” Biden said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, at least 850 nursing home residents in Nebraska and eight workers have died of COVID-19.

With vaccines taking hold, COVID cases in nursing homes plummeted in the state — from 904 one week last November down to 25 for the month of June.

But in the last two weeks, cases increased to 69, including 55 of those among nursing home staff.

Todd Stubbendieck, director of AARP Nebraska, said Nebraska’s vaccination rates among nursing home staff are above the national average “but still not where we need to be.”

He called the federal requirement “a significant step in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic.”

Stubbendieck said nursing home residents have done the right thing throughout the pandemic — stayed home, socially distanced, gone without visitors and worn masks. Yet the virus has ravaged long-term care facilities, he said.

Residents have a right to expect that a facility’s workers have been vaccinated, Stubbendieck said.

He said Nebraska’s jump in cases is significant and worrisome.

“We really need to make sure that these facilities are getting these employees vaccinated,” he said.

The health care industry has moved toward requiring vaccines.

Last week, eight Nebraska health care systems announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated. That list included CHI Health, Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine, Children’s Hospital and Bryan Health.

In long term care, Tabitha health announced Wednesday it will require staff vaccination. The company said it employs 1,000 people in 25 counties across Nebraska.

Currently, 85% of staff are vaccinated, the company said. Other employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.

Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha’s president and CEO, said in a statement: “We are driven by our calling to care for and about some of the most vulnerable to the virus, seniors.”

Hinrichs said the company hopes its “bold action” will inspire other providers and facilities to require COVID vaccines.

She called the decision a sensitive one because of a health care worker shortage.

Hinrichs said Tabitha’s goal is to retain all of its staff but most importantly those who emulate the company’s core values, including caring for those it serves and for one another.

Nationally, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living criticized the federal requirement.

In a statement, Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the groups, said the federal focus on nursing homes will cause workers to flee to other providers and leave centers without adequate staff.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office issued a statement saying that the governor “slams President Biden’s nursing home vaccine mandate.”

In his statement, Ricketts said that “the heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations” and that the requirement will “make it more difficult to take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.”

In the last six weeks, six Nebraska nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

