One week into distribution, pharmacies have a familiar request: 'We just need more vaccines'

"We received 10,200 doses last week, and Moderna arrived in 100 dose packages -- so 102 of our pharmacies each received 100 doses," said Jenni Zilka, senior vice president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy's field programs and services. The company is a network of locally owned independent pharmacies.

"In general, they are thrilled to participate," Zilka told CNN on Tuesday. "I have examples of someone sending me a picture of them receiving the vaccine at 3 p.m., and by 3:30, they were administering vaccine and sending me pictures of them administering -- so just a lot of excitement."

Severe winter weather causes concern

Yet there is one potential setback: growing concern that the early momentum might be slowed due to extreme winter weather sweeping parts of the United States.

Rothholz, of the American Pharmacists Association, told CNN on Thursday that he hasn't heard of any significant delays in the delivery of vaccine doses to pharmacies yet. But "the key to the success of the program is knowing what you're going to get, and to receive it in the time that you expected," Rothholz said about deliveries.