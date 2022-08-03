 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

  • Updated
  • 0
OPEC Oil Prices

FILE - The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to decide how much oil to produce in September. They're meeting amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia is waging on Ukraine.

 Lisa Leutner - stringer, AP

The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high gasoline prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, said they will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall.

People are also reading…

It comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and encourage more oil production from the cartel to draw down high prices at the pump. While gasoline prices have been falling, they are still high and posing a political problem for him as inflation surges.

There was no oil production agreement announced after the meeting, but Biden said he expected OPEC to take steps to increase production in the coming weeks. Those hopes didn't materialize.

As a result, “the U.S. may go looking for other sources of oil, whether it’s Venezuela or Iran,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

Biden's administration also is encouraging the U.S. oil and gas industry to increase production.

“You’ve just seen the second-quarter results from some of these companies. They are record profits,” Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the State Department, said Wednesday on CNBC. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases.”

The OPEC+ coalition had curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted, and those cuts are due to expire in September. The group has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered.

Some OPEC nations, such as Angola and Nigeria, have been producing less than the agreed-upon amount. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have the capacity to increase production.

OPEC's decision appears to be an attempt to appease those countries that can't produce more, Rousseau said.

“Any time you increase the target, there’s countries that can’t participate,” he added. “If you only raise production by 100,000 barrels per day, that’s just a small piece for everybody.”

As a result, the amount of oil on the market might not keep up with demand, so high oil prices may persist for some time.

The price of oil rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. It fell somewhat since OPEC last met but rose modestly Wednesday. A barrel of U.S. benchmark crude was selling for just over $94 Wednesday, compared with more than $105 per barrel a month ago. Brent crude, the international standard, was selling for just over $100 a barrel Wednesday, also down about $110 from a month ago.

Russia's oil and natural gas exports to the world have declined as many nations imposed sanctions or curtailed buying from the major supplier due to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia also has reduced or cut off natural gas to a dozen European countries, further driving up energy prices, squeezing people's spending power and threatening to cause a recession if nations can't stockpile enough gas to get through the winter.

It was the first official monthly meeting of the OPEC+ group since its leader, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, died at age 63 in his home country of Nigeria last month. Haitham al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, took over as secretary general of OPEC this week.

In the U.S., a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.16 on average Wednesday. That’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon, but it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford and about 31% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California plans to make its own insulin. The state budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility. The state would contract with a private company to make the insulin under the CalRx brand. This would not be the first time California made its own medicine. The state also makes the only treatment for the rare disease of infant botulism. But millions of people suffer from diabetes. Advocates say the health care industry has conspired to keep the price of insulin high. People with Type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How pet custody is working these days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News