 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

  • 0
Oprah Winfrey - Smithsonian

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time" in London. Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering up to highlight the racial disparities in the healthcare system through a new campaign and documentary. The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

 Joel C Ryan - invision linkable, Invision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

People are also reading…

“The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,” said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. “This campaign will work to address these inequalities.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Maryland lawmakers override gov's veto of abortion expansion

Maryland lawmakers override gov's veto of abortion expansion

Maryland lawmakers have overridden GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats who control the General Assembly on Saturday had the three-fifths majority vote needed in each house to override the Republican governor's veto.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Drinking blueberry juice can improve brain function in older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News