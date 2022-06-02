 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oregon botched drug treatment plan tied to decriminalization

  • 0
Oregon-Drug Decriminalization

FILE—A woman enters the Great Circle drug treatment center in Salem, Oregon, on March 8, 2022. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Oregon officials and lawmakers said efforts to get millions of dollars in funding to treatment centers and related services as part of the state pioneering drug decriminalization have been botched even as drug addictions and overdoses increase.

 Andrew Selsky - staff, AP

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Efforts to get millions of dollars in funding to treatment centers and related services as part of Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization have been botched even as drug addictions and overdoses increase, state officials and lawmakers said on Thursday.

Oregonians passed Ballot Measure 110 in 2020 decriminalizing possession of personal amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs — the first in the nation to do so. A person found with drugs receives a citation, like a traffic ticket, with the maximum $100 fine waived if they call a hotline for a health assessment.

But in the first year after the new approach took effect in February 2021, only 1% of people who received citations for possessing controlled substances asked for help via the new hotline.

The ballot measure redirected millions of dollars in tax revenue from the state's legal marijuana industry to treatment. But applications for funding stacked up after state officials underestimated the work required to vet them and get the money out the door, officials testified Thursday before the House Interim Committee on Behavioral Health. Only a tiny fraction of the available funds has been sent.

People are also reading…

“So clearly, if we were to do it over again, I would have asked for many more staff much quicker in the process," said state Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen. "We were just under-resourced to be able to support this effort, underestimated the work that was involved in supporting something that looked like this and partly we didn’t fully understand it until we were in the middle of it."

Allen, who works for the Oregon Health Authority, told lawmakers in the remote hearing that this $300 million project has never been done before.

Rep. Lily Morgan, a Republican from the southwestern Oregon town of Grants Pass, said lives are being lost while the state waits for the ballot measure to have a positive effect.

“Director, you’ve mentioned a couple of times that you’re waiting to see, and yet we have overdoses increasing at drastic rates, in my community a 700% increase in overdoses and a 120% increase in deaths," Morgan told Allen. "How long do we wait before we have an impact that we’re saving lives?”

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before the committee, and described her own mother's struggles with heroin and methamphetamine addiction. Fagan said Oregon remains in a drug abuse crisis, despite the ballot measure.

“When the voters of Oregon passed Measure 110, we did so because it was a change of policy in Oregon to improve the lives of people, to improve our communities," Fagan said. “And in the years since, we haven’t seen that play out. ... Instead, in many communities in Oregon, we’ve seen the problem with drug addiction get worse.”

Allen acknowledged there has been a “dramatic” increase in overdoses and overdose deaths statewide and attributed much of the cause to the recent arrival of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is so powerful that a tiny amount can kill, and illicit pills containing fentanyl.

That adds urgency to the effort to provide treatment services and harm reduction, like medication to treat overdoses and needle exchanges, that the measure also pays for, he said. Advocates point out that the services are available to anyone in Oregon, not just those who were cited for possession.

“Getting these resources out to the community is incredibly important ... not just the harm reduction resources, but people who can support folks who are at risk for overdose," Allen said. "So time is of the essence.”

Ian Green, an audits manager for Fagan, said the text of the ballot measure lacked clarity around roles and responsibilities of the health authority and the Oversight and Accountability Council that the measure established.

That “contributed to delays, confusions and strained relations,” Green said. He also blamed the health authority for not always providing adequate support to the accountability council.

Council co-chair Ron Williams said most of the available funds still haven't been released.

“I feel these challenges can be overcome and corrected with deliberate, intentional, focused effort and courageous, solution-oriented conversations,” Williams said.

The health authority said it has offered a three-month extension to grantees through Oct. 1, who will receive a prorated amount based on their prior award and bringing the total funds disbursed to $40 million.

But about $265 million set aside for the 2021-23 biennium still hasn't been spent, said Devon Downeysmith, spokeswoman for the Health Justice Recovery Alliance. Hundreds of providers, which screen the needs of people who use drugs, offer case management, treatment, housing and links to other services, are still waiting for those funds.

Still, more than 16,000 Oregonians have accessed services through Measure 110 funding, according to the Drug Policy Alliance, which spearheaded the measure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students and two teachers who were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died. Maite had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to call off in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite and she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded, achieving all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning, hours before her death.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

The midterm election season began in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio’s hotly contested Republican Senate race tested the enduring power of former President Donald Trump’s influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, defeated six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Trump-endorsed Republicans Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Max Miller won U.S. House primaries in northeast Ohio. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, also endorsed by Trump, won the state’s Republican primary over a conservative challenger who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child. Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that Presnell suffered brain damage caused by his mother’s heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. The case was one of two pending before the state high court for Presnell, who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend in May 1976 and had been scheduled to be executed last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News