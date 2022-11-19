 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam.

“We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter

Brown was overseas for the Vietnam-United States Trade Forum.

Oregon officials have warned that the combined effects of COVID-19, the flu and RSV – or Respiratory Syncytial Virus – could strain hospitals in the coming months. On Monday, Brown declared a state of emergency in an effort to aid hospitals as viral infections and hospitalizations rise among infants and children.

