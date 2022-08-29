 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Palau's vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has relentlessly sought to isolate internationally by depriving it of diplomatic partners.

Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit on Saturday and was due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation from the Pacific nation had PCR tests on Sunday, with two of them positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The conditions of their quarantine remain unclear. Taiwan generally mandates several days of quarantine in a hotel or private home.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended for the time being. In a statement, the ministry gave no details on who in the delegation had tested positive or how long they would remain in Taiwan, but said it would “continue to provide them with the proper care."

Taiwan has gradually relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

Upon her arrival, Senior, who is also her country's justice minister, said she looked forward to “strengthening bilateral relations with the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan, in the areas of justice, maritime security and public safety.”

“The Republic of Palau and the Republic of Taiwan share similar beliefs in human rights, justice, the rule of law,” Senior said.

Taiwan this week is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala, another of its dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

The visits come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, following China's threatening military exercises and missile launches staged in retaliation for a trip to the island earlier this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With a population of just over 18,000, Palau has recorded 5,348 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. Taiwan, with 23 million people, has reported more than 5 million cases and close to 10,000 deaths.

Quarantine rules remain flexible and reports say the government plans to further relax them beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

College students return to campus without access to abortion

In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

