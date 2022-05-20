 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

  • 0
Israel Palestinians

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest against the West Bank Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum, Friday, May 20, 2022.

 Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy as clashes erupted when they entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified overnight raids in the northern West Bank town of Jenin over the past months.

The Health Ministry identified the dead as Amjad al-Fayyed, 17. It said another 18-year-old Palestinian was in critical condition after being wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Local media reported that clashes erupted outside Jenin’s refugee camp when Israeli forces stormed the area. It was not immediately clear how al-Fayyed was shot.

Israel says it carries out “counter-terrorism activities” to detain wanted militants and planners of recent deadly attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

On May 11, a veteran Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera satellite channel was killed while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin. Shireen Abu Aqleh’s family, the broadcaster, the Palestinian Authority and witnesses accused Israel of shooting the correspondent for the Qatari channel. Israel accused Palestinian militants of firing at the journalist but backtracked later.

People are also reading…

Israeli military officials on Thursday said the military has identified a soldier’s rifle that may have killed Abu Akleh, but said it cannot be certain unless the Palestinians turn over the bullet for analysis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News