Panel to begin review of civil preparedness, emergency laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A special commission plans to review Connecticut's laws that govern public health and civil preparedness emergencies, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make recommendations for how they might be changed.

The five-member group created by the state's Legislature met Tuesday for the first time. It includes a lawmaker, legislative attorneys, staff and others.

Rep. Michael D’Agostino, D-Hamden, the panel’s co-chairperson, said one of the “little silver linings” of the pandemic is the opportunity to reexamine old statutes that were “probably born of the atomic age” and now should be updated so the General Assembly and the administration can better respond to emergencies in the future.

While there was bipartisan agreement during the early days of the pandemic that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont needed extraordinary emergency powers, the legislature's minority Republicans and some Democrats have more recently pushed back on attempts to extend those powers. Currently, they're scheduled to expire on Feb. 15.

The legislation creating the Bipartisan Commission to Study Declarations of Public Health and Civil Preparedness Emergencies set a Jan. 1 deadline for the group to report its findings to the General Assembly.

However, D'Agostino said given the group's late start, it likely won't complete its work until closer to Jan. 21, which is allowed under the law.

