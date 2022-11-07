 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday.

Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships.

Missouri's top exports to the countries include fabricated metal and aerospace products for Israel, communications equipment for the United Arab Emirates and scrap and paper products for Greece.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus scuttled Parson's last two planned trips to Israel and Greece. His first trip was scheduled for March 2020. He canceled another trip planned for December 2021 after Israel barred all foreign visitors because of concerns about the omicron variant of the virus.

The non-profit Hawthorn Foundation is paying for the trip.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

8 fascinating facts you probably didn't know about cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News