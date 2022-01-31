Peggy Higman finds fulfillment in bodybuilding

VERMILLION, S.D. -- For Peggy Higman, a Siouxland personal trainer, wellness expert and yoga instructor, bodybuilding is a way for her to feel more fulfilled in life. It's a way to grow stronger in her convictions. Bodybuilding helps her build trust in herself.

All of that trust and fulfillment might never have developed if not for a serious accident.

"About six years ago, I broke my leg in a ski accident and I recognized how weak I was and how vulnerable I was and that’s why I started bodybuilding," Higman said.

Between making the commitment and her first competition, which happened in Fargo in November 2017, Higman said it took her about a year to get her body to where it needed to be. "You can make a lot of changes in 12-16 weeks but it takes years to refine," the 50-year-old said.

According to Higman, all of the day-to-day refinement can be a major difficulty but not nerve-wracking. The anxiousness can come once it's time to take to the stage.

"You’re definitely exposing yourself for people to critique you in the physical form, so any insecurities you do have will come to the surface," she said.

At the Fargo event, Higman took second in the bikini class which, per bodybuilding.com, "requires less muscular development than traditional bodybuilding." Along with those broader distinctions at competitions, Higman said there are more specific designations for height and for age. Competitors have to make posing presentations that typically last between 10 and 12 seconds and can be judged on things as small as hairstyle and facial expressions.

"It’s very discretionary. What one judge likes, another does not," Higman said.

Though presentations themselves last less than a minute, Higman shared that entrants can spend up to 12 hours backstage during a competition. And to pass the time they'll chitchat about the event itself, offer up tips and share experiences with one another.

"It’s very much a community," Higman said.

For five years, Shawn Frankl, a powerlifter and the owner of Big Iron Gym, has been a part of Higman's community. He said he appreciates getting to help her train for shows because of how determined she is.

"She’s really motivated. She’s always striving. She doesn’t want to settle. She doesn’t like settling for average."

Frankl, who has also competed in bodybuilding events, said the most impressive thing he's seen Higman do while training is adeptly switch gears. "When you’re in season and getting ready for the show, that’s when you’re losing weight. But in the off-season, that’s when you’re working hard to build. Being able to be OK with your weight gaining to build some muscle. It’s hard for people," Frankl said.

And because there is such a back-and-forth and up-and-down nature to the sport, Frankl said it's crucial for there to be trust between the trainer and the person he or she is working with. "It’s a team relationship between me and her. She’s got to do her part but she’s relying on me to guide her the right way," he said.

Erin Bailey, who works with Higman at Thrive Fitness in North Sioux City, S.D. but met her at Big Iron Gym, said she, too, is impressed with how competitive Higman can be with meeting goals she sets for herself but not at the expense of those around her.

"When she made a comment to me about my personal goals, that stood out to me because it showed she’s not just worried about herself. She was proud of the progress I’ve made," Bailey said.

The other thing she acknowledged is that Higman does all of that while raising three children with her husband and former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jerad. Higman said her daughters have so enjoyed watching her compete that they now work out as well.

"My kids really respect watching me stick with something. It’s a good lesson for children that you have to put in hard work to achieve results. My 17-year-old daughter wants to get involved. Both of my girls lift at Big Iron Gym in a powerlifting program," Higman said. "For women, it really helps them to build confidence and rely on themselves and know they can overcome things."

In 2022, Higman said she'll likely be competing in a bodybuilding event though not until later in the year, which means she'll have to have an extended prep time which can be even more demanding.

"It’ll probably be my hardest and my longest," Higman said. "They all get harder…You would think that as you get better, it would get faster. But it takes longer."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

