 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania fast-tracks $225M in pandemic aid to hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's state Senate fast-tracked legislation Tuesday to spend $225 million to help hospitals struggling to keep staff on board as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has packed hospitals with unvaccinated patients.

The bill has backing from Gov. Tom Wolf and House leaders, and was expected to receive a final House vote Wednesday. The money is from federal pandemic relief signed by President Joe Biden last March.

Under the bill, $100 million will be distributed to acute-care hospitals on a per-bed basis, coming to about $2,800 per bed, according to an Appropriations Committee analysis.

Another $110 million will be distributed to hospitals that serve poorer and rural areas, hospitals with high proportions of Medicaid patients and facilities that provide inpatient behavioral health services, giving them an extra $4,400 per bed.

The money is intended for staff who are involved in direct patient care, environmental services or clinical care, and not for executives, contracted staff or administrators.

People are also reading…

Staff retention payments must be made within three months, and recruitment payments within six months.

The other $15 million will go to a state program begun during the pandemic that pays off student loans for nurses, up to $7,500 per person.

The original funding for it — $5 million — was not nearly enough to satisfy the thousands of applications, state officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do a mental health self-checkup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News