 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania payrolls, labor force grew in January

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4% from December's adjusted rate, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry. December's initial rate was 5.4% before being adjusted upward.

The national rate was 4% in January. The gap between Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate and the national rate is among the widest it has been in decades.

In a survey of households, the labor force grew for just the second month since September 2000, amid a worker shortage attributed partly to growing numbers of people going to work for themselves.

It rose by 4,000 to move to closer to 6.4 million, under newly revised figures. The number of employed grew by 13,000.

People are also reading…

The state's labor force hit a record high of almost 6.6 million just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but remains below 2011's levels.

In a separate survey of employers, non-farm payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in January by 20,000, driven primarily by hiring in the professional and business services sector.

At close to 5.9 million, payrolls are at their highest point since hitting a record high of nearly 6.1 million just before the pandemic, according to state figures.

Pennsylvania has regained almost 80% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic, figures show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday.

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, calling for better wages and “safe and stable schools,” as parents found themselves facing an uncertainty that’s become all too familiar during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

The best ways to deal with financial anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News