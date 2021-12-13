 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary to step down

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's acting health secretary will resign her post and depart the Wolf administration at the end of December, the governor's office announced Monday.

Alison Beam had served in an acting role since January, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tapped her to replace Dr. Rachel Levine, who left for the Biden administration.

Beam, who had previously served as Wolf's deputy chief of staff, guided the state's COVID-19 pandemic response over the past year. She oversaw vaccine distribution and imposed a mask mandate for schools that was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary, Wolf said.

People are also reading…

The administration did not give a reason for Beam's resignation. Wolf is heading into the last year of his governorship.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling that the city they fell in love with is in decline.

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canine quiz! Study says dogs can understand nearly 90 words and phrases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News