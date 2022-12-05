 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pfizer announces $750M expansion of western Michigan plant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pfizer announced a $750 million project Monday toward expanding capacity at the western Michigan pharmaceutical plant where the company first mass produced its COVID-19 vaccine.

Company officials said the project will boost the plant’s manufacturing of sterile injectable medications and could lead to 300 new jobs at the Portage plant near Kalamazoo that now has about 3,000 workers.

Pfizer executive David Breen said the project will help ensure uninterrupted supply for medicines and vaccines, including those based on mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.

The plant first started shipping the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020 and President Joe Biden toured the plant two months later to highlight the national vaccination campaign.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Breen for the project announcement in Lansing. Whitmer called the company’s plans its “third miracle” following its production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer started work last year on a separate $465 million expansion of the Portage plant for production of a pain medication.

