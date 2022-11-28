 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

  • Updated
  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol.

Participants voiced anger over a near total ban on abortion pushed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law and Justice party that took effect last year, as well as policies that ended state funding of in-vitro fertilization. They also chanted slogans urging Kaczynski to leave politics.

Police prevented demonstrators from reaching the house.

Protester Jolanta Zjawinska, 64, said it was her “civic duty” to fight for women’s rights for her two adult daughters and for future generations.

People are also reading…

Zjawinska, a local council member, described the situation of women in Poland as “a tragedy.”

“Theoretically, we have all the rights, but we cannot take any decisions referring to our own bodies,” she told The Associated Press. “I want Poland to be a country where everyone feels safe, where I and my daughters feel safe ... and where no one will be arranging their lives for them.”

Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, called the protest after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.

Nevertheless, turnout Monday was much lower than at some of the Women's Strike-led demonstrations of recent years.

“I am terrified to see that we agree to all these policies, because so few people turned out today,” said protester Aneta Galla.

“I'm afraid that a majority of people have gotten used to the way the things are and they don't see any point anymore in protesting,” said Galla, 47, an accountant.

Critics accuse Kaczynski, 73, of being unable to understand the reasons that make it difficult today for women to decide to have children.

Women's Strike blames the country’s low birthrate on factors including the de facto prohibition of abortion, a lack of general access to sexual education, in vitro procedures and pre-natal care, high inflation, a housing shortage and a lack of access to day care centers.

The protest was held on a symbolic day: the 104th anniversary of Polish women winning voting rights. Poland was among the first countries to grant women the right to vote.

Kaczynski said ahead of the protest that he didn't understand why the protesters chose to demonstrate in front of his home “since I have always been a supporter of full equality for women.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case

A jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a central Iowa medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The jury in Polk County District Court in Des Moines returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine in Des Moines. Joseph Dudley and his wife Sarah Dudley filed the lawsuit after Joseph became ill with dizziness, headache, a cough and high fever in February 2017 and went to the clinic. A physician's assistant diagnosed him with the flu but it was later determined he had meningitis. UnityPoint says it met well-established standards of care and may appeal.

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

A Los Angeles jury has rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. The jury found Tuesday that the NCAA was not negligent in the death of Matthew Gee. Lawyers for the widow of Gee, a linebacker on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, say he endured an estimated 6,000 hits as a college athlete. They say this caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse, which eventually killed him at age 49. The NCAA said it had nothing to do with his death.

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality TV show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service, then breaking his Government’s own rules, when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with. Viewers have upended expectations by voting Hancock through to the show's final, but he finished third.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News