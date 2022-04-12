 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Police hunted late into the night for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

The search focused partly on a man who police say rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators stressed they weren't sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting. But authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said in one video.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning" and officials tightened security for Adams.

People are also reading…

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

One passenger, Jordan Javier, thought the first popping sound he heard was a book dropping. Then there was another pop, people started moving toward the front of the car, and he realized there was smoke, he said.

When the train pulled into the station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform. Passengers wept and prayed as they rode away from the scene, Javier said.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” he said.

The shooter fled in the chaos, leaving behind the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, said Chief of Detectives James Essig. The van was later found, unoccupied, near a subway station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the train system, Essig said.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people.

One video, posted April 11, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.

“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people," James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

Several videos mention New York's subways.

A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city's mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.

Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual."

Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Beatrice Dupuy, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report, and Michael Kunzelman contributed from College Park, Maryland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News