 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Populist lawmaker announces run for Canadian Conservatives

  • 0

TORONTO (AP) — A populist lawmaker declared his intention to head the Conservative party of Canada on Saturday just days after the party ousted its leader.

Pierre Poilievre tweeted a video in which he said “governments have gotten big and bossy" and wants to make "Canadians the freest people on Earth.″

“Trudeau thinks he’s your boss. He’s got it backwards. You are the boss. That’s why I am running for prime minister,” he said in the video, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre, a career politician, is the first to announce his intention to run and he is perhaps the leading candidate to become the next leader of the opposition Conservative party. Poilievre met with protesters who have been demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa for the last week.

Ontario’s premier has called it an occupation and many Canadians are outraged after some protesters urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas and compared vaccine mandates to fascism.

People are also reading…

In the fall election, Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic and voiced the concerns of Canadians who were upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated. Trudeau won.

Conservative lawmakers ousted Erin O’Toole in a vote on Wednesday. He is the third main political rival Trudeau has helped bring down.

O’Toole angered many within his party by trying to move the party more toward the center. His removal has big implications for the conservative movement in Canada. With him gone, the party could swing back further right and in a more populist direction.

O’Toole said Monday that lawmakers in his party had a choice between extremism or inclusion that better reflects the Canada of 2022.

“Poilievre has been angling for a leadership run for some time. His reputation as a bulldog in Parliament has helped him with many Conservatives but he has turned off many voters,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto. “Back-slapping with the protesting truckers will be used by the Liberals to attack him because their protest is quite unpopular."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states.

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News