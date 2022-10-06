 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, the state's three-term attorney general, launched a new television ad Thursday against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly after suggesting during a debate Wednesday that she has largely ignored crime as an issue. In what is expected to be a close race, Schmidt is adopting a tactic used by Republicans across the U.S., and his new ad features video of violence during protests in New York City that followed the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis.

People are also reading…

Schmidt said Wednesday that providing unwavering support for law enforcement officers and prosecutors is the most important thing a governor can do to fight crime.

Kelly argued during the debate that her support for law enforcement is shown by the state's spending on it. Since she took office, spending on the prison system and Kansas Highway Patrol has grown nearly 33%, though funding for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, under Schmidt's control, has remained flat.

The KBI recently reported a small decrease in violent crime in Kansas in 2021 compared with 2020 but said it remained above the average for the past 10 years. That's somewhat in line with FBI estimates that crime rates didn't increase substantially last year but remained above pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

Schmidt's ad criticizes Kelly over her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, which she formed in June 2020. The commission issued numerous recommendations in 2020 and 2021, but neither its members nor Kelly pushed the Republican-controlled Legislature to enact them.

Schmidt’s ad says the commission pushed for “anti-policing laws" and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism when she created the commission.

The commission's recommendations included ensuring robust anti-bias training, prohibiting fired officers from working again in law enforcement agencies, and revising local policies on using force.

Schmidt's campaign specifically took issue with a recommendation that schools look for programs to use “along with or instead of” school safety officers to address student conflict and violence. His campaign later questioned how new programs would treat racism and its influence in U.S. history and on society.

Schmidt's ad questions Kelly's commitment to law enforcement spending by criticizing her over two budget moves.

In June 2020, with the state expecting revenues to drop drastically early in the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly cut $5 million from the budget for grants to schools to help them improve buildings' security. The State Department of Education said Thursday that the money returned for the 2022-2023 school year, along with new authority for schools to use the funds to hire school safety officers.

In April 2021, Kelly vetoed a policy item in the Highway Patrol's budget that would have required its Capitol Police to receive pay equal to that of other troopers. Kelly said in her veto message that lawmakers should have honored a request from the patrol to be allowed to handle the issue internally.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate. Beshear has said he supports legalization. He says the committee found that Kentuckians who suffer from chronic conditions are not getting relief from painkillers and opioids and fear their addictive properties. Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey, the committee co-chair, said the committee did not hear any opposition at town hall meetings on the topic.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

We may not have oceans and mountains, but we do have millions of pumpkins and several pumpkin patches to visit in the area. With fall in the air, I have been looking forward to pumpkin picking, carving and all of the delicious recipes like the one outlined below.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New research finds petting dogs boosts neurons in brain that regulates emotional interactions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News