 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republicans again reject family planning clinic contracts

  • 0

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republicans rejected contracts with New Hampshire health clinics for a third time Wednesday over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.

As it did in September and December, the Executive Council — which approves nominations and state contracts — voted 4-1 to deny funding to the Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

The contracts were the first to be brought forward under a new requirement that the state confirm financial separation between family planning programs and abortion services. At the time of the first vote in September, audits were incomplete.

Councilors received audit reports confirming that funds were not commingled by the time of the second vote, but one councilor said she was concerned clinics had not yet corrected problems unrelated to how money was spent.

State officials said Wednesday those problems have been fixed — but the vote was the same.

People are also reading…

Councilor David Wheeler said the information provided was not enough to prove that state money wasn't being used directly or indirectly to pay for abortion services. Neither he nor the other three Republicans on the council answered when Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette asked what information would satisfy them.

"Is there something I can provide, something I could tell you?” she said. “Anything?”

The contracts, which were supported by Gov. Chris Sununu, would have extended funding that the clinics and their 12,000 patients have counted on for years for cancer screenings, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and other routine health care services.

Public health officials have said patients likely will end up forgoing treatment or seeking it at hospitals that are already overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now our health system is strained at every level,” said Councilor Cinde Warmington, the council's lone Democrat who voted in favor of the contracts.

Sandi Denoncour, executive director of Lovering Health Center, said the clinics and health officials have bent over backwards to answer the council's questions for the last six months.

“As asserted by the Attorney General, our health centers are in full compliance with state law,” she said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the Council’s willful ignorance threatens New Hampshire’s strong maternal health outcomes, including the lowest unintended pregnancies and teen pregnancy rates in the country.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert predictions for the top fitness trends of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News