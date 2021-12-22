Republicans block family planning contracts for second time

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republicans again denied funding Wednesday for three New Hampshire health clinics over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.

The 4-1 vote by the Executive Council marked the second time the Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England were denied funding under a new state requirement that the state confirm financial separation between family planning programs and abortion services.

At the time of the first vote in September, audits were incomplete, but the four Republicans on the council still voted no Wednesday, despite audit reports confirming that funds were not commingled.

“We found that we don’t even pay enough to fund their regular family planning. We do not subsidize abortion services, and all of the paperwork supports that,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.

Councilor Janet Stevens said she was concerned that the clinics have not yet corrected problems identified in the audits. But officials said that they will meet a Dec. 31 deadline to do so, and that none of the corrective actions have anything to do with how money was spent.

Sandi Denoncour, executive director of Lovering Health Center, said she was frustrated and angry with Stevens, who she said did not respond to repeated efforts to contact her before the vote.

“We would’ve been happy to share with her what our corrective actions were and our plans to rectify them,” she said. “I do not believe it’s a genuine request for information to influence this decision. I think it’s a completely political block to distance herself from the decision she made today.”

The contracts, which were supported by Gov. Chris Sununu, would have extended funding the clinics have counted on for years for cancer screenings, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and other routine health care services. Patricia Tilley, head of the state Division of Public Health Services, said patients likely will end up forgoing treatment or seeking it at hospitals that are already overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, called the vote shameful.

“Once again, four executive councilors have chosen to reject public health experts and put their own personal politics before the health of our state,” she said. “The rejection of these critical funds harms the delivery of essential health care for lower income and marginalized Granite Staters.”

Councilor Ted Gatsas objected on the grounds that state funding shouldn’t go to clinics where 14-year-old girls could obtain the morning-after pill without parental consent. Shibinette noted that parental consent isn’t required for contraception.

“We don’t hear any objection to a 14-year-old boy buying condoms,” she said.

Councilor Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat, agreed.

“This is once again an attack on women and controlling women,” she said.

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to both physical and financial separation between family planning programs and abortion services. The law requires only financial separation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.