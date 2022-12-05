 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Review: A Sugarplum Fairy waves a sweet 'Nutcracker' goodbye

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — George Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” ends with a big, collective farewell wave. Every single dancer onstage is waving — from the Sugarplum Fairy and her fellow inhabitants of the Land of Sweets down below, to Marie and her Prince up above, soaring in their wooden sleigh.

How appropriate, then, that on Sunday night at New York City Ballet, one Sugarplum Fairy was bidding her own, personal farewell. It was the final NYCB performance for Sterling Hyltin, one of the company’s most admired ballerinas. Retiring after 20 years, she's been dancing this role for 16 of them, and she was still at the top of her game — warm and expansive in demeanor, light and airy in movement. She was also quite clearly having a blast.

Hyltin's performance, loudly cheered at every opportunity (including a standing ovation before her climactic pas de deux with partner Andrew Veyette was even over), made for a special “Nutcracker” evening, especially for audience members who’d never seen a traditional ballet farewell. At curtain calls, she stood onstage as a procession of colleagues — current and former — came out one by one, bearing flowers and hugs, and golden glitter cascaded from above. (The hug-bearers also included some of her young ballet students and her 2-year-old daughter).

People are also reading…

This “Nutcracker” has, of course, been a mainstay of holiday entertainment in New York for almost 70 years since it premiered in 1954, featuring the famous Balanchine choreography and iconic Tchaikovsky score. After being sidelined completely in 2020 due to the pandemic, the production returned last year but had to cancel a number of performances due to COVID-19 cases in the cast.

This year feels very different. Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater was packed with a mostly unmasked audience, with mandates dropped in October. And the smallest kids were back, both offstage and on. (Last year, vaccine restrictions limited audience members to those old enough to be vaccinated or to younger children with a negative PCR test.) The 2021 cast was aged 12 to 16 — also due to vaccine rules — considerably older than usual. This year, the young performers are aged 8 to 13, and the spiffy new costumes (including to-die-for party dresses) made last year to accommodate older kids have been altered for them.

Caroline O’Hagan, age 10, was a thoughtful Marie, who falls asleep after her parents’ Christmas Eve party and awakens in a changed world, helping her Nutcracker Prince slay the Mouse King with a strategic toss of her slipper. Titus Landegger, 11, was a gallant prince, giving a vividly mimed account of the battle when the couple arrives in the Land of Sweets.

Most of the key adult dancing comes in Act II, but the Snowflakes, who close out Act I under pelting confetti snow — how do they not slip? — were especially sharp and in perfect unison.

Children in the audience still gasp when the curtain arises on Act II’s Land of Sweets, with the youngest performers — the angels — gliding across the stage before the Sugarplum Fairy makes her entrance. Hyltin greeted the angels with perhaps an extra smile, since she teaches youngsters at the NYCB-affiliated School of American Ballet.

After her delicate solo, the Sugarplum Fairy cedes the stage — to Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Candy Canes, the Marzipan Shepherdesses, the vamping Mother Ginger and her Polichinelles, and the Flowers (with Indiana Woodward here as a glittering Dewdrop.) She returns for the piece de resistance — the pas de deux of the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier, with its dramatic soaring lifts and fish dives.

Then the real farewell began. At curtain calls, Hyltin was greeted by seven of her students from the cast, clad in pink leotards and tights and bearing flowers. She also left the stage momentarily to embrace Peter Martins, the former City Ballet chief whom she has credited with championing her as a young dancer (Martins retired in early 2018 under a cloud of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. He denied wrongdoing and a subsequent two-month investigation did not corroborate those claims.)

Hyltin, 37, has said she wants to focus her time on her young daughter, as well as continue teaching.

But she had one last ballet trick in her. As the golden confetti fell, she delighted her fellow dancers onstage, some of them jumping up and down as she ripped off an impromptu set of quick traveling pique turns around the stage, punctuated with a big leap — and a big laugh.

Online: https://www.nycballet.com/discover/ballet-repertory/george-balanchines-the-nutcracker/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities. A small group gathered at a university in Hong Kong.

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May. She's resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation's largest public universities. The 65-year-old engineer did not explain a reason for her decision in her letter sent Monday to Ohio State students and employees. The former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy joined OSU as president in September 2020 and led the Buckeyes through much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she served as chancellor of New York’s public university system.

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

Indiana's Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Rokita alleges Bernard violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. The same judge also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law. The Indiana abortion ban was already on hold because of another legal challenge.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Questions to ask yourself before adopting a pet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News