 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rhode Island's new legislative session set to begin

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers plan to spend $119 million of Rhode Island's federal pandemic relief money when they return to the State House on Tuesday.

Rhode Island got more than $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, but has yet to spend any of it. Legislative leaders released a plan last month for how to spend roughly 10% of the money on supporting children, families and the child care industry; assisting small businesses impacted by COVID-19; promoting affordable housing and helping the homeless; and helping the hard-hit tourism, hospitality and event industries.

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee had proposed spending $113 million. The General Assembly pledged to add $6 million to address growing child care needs. Both chambers are scheduled to vote on spending the $119 million Tuesday as a pending matter from the 2021 legislative session before Democratic House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio gavel in the 2022 session in their respective chambers.

People are also reading…

Lawmakers also plan to consider overriding two vetoes by the governor from last year. McKee vetoed a bill to create a statewide registry for short-term rental properties listed on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, saying it would create an additional burden for property owners. Lawmakers from shoreline areas had worked to get the bill passed, saying their communities were being overwhelmed by short-term rentals.

McKee also vetoed legislation regarding auto body insurance claims that he said would ultimately burden consumers.

In the first few weeks of the new legislative session, lawmakers are expected to consider unfinished business from last year, including a plan to legalize recreational marijuana and legislation to allow the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to issue driving privilege cards to people who are not in the country legally.

Shekarchi's top priority remains addressing a lack of affordable housing in the state, while Ruggerio wants to accelerate the pace to provide universal pre-K. McKee will unveil his budget proposal in about two weeks.

Due to space limitations and pandemic protocols, members of the public are currently not allowed to attend the House and Senate sessions in person. Both will be broadcast by Capitol Television and online. Both chambers plan to meet less frequently in January to limit gatherings during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New antiviral pills for COVID-19 recently authorized for emergency use in high-risk people by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should give doctors an easier means of keeping people out of the hospital.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus can linger in organs for months after original infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News