 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from the secretary of state in Tuesday’s Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary.

McKee is trying to avoid becoming the first sitting governor to lose a primary since 2018, when Gov. Jeff Colyer in Kansas narrowly lost the Republican nomination to Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who went on to lose the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly, the state’s current governor. Like McKee, Colyer took over when the sitting governor resigned for another job.

People are also reading…

McKee is touting his leadership in navigating the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic after he was sworn in as governor in March 2021. His leading Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who would be the first Latina governor in New England if elected, says the state needs better leadership on issues like housing, education and climate change.

In the last primaries before the November general election, voters in Rhode Island are choosing nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, U.S. House, the state Legislature and local offices. New Hampshire and Delaware are also holding primaries on Tuesday.

With the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, the state's 2nd Congressional District is open for the first time in 30 years. Six Democrats are vying for the party's nomination, while Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity in November.

But the top race in Rhode Island on Tuesday is the Democratic gubernatorial primary, whose winner will be favored to win in November in the liberal state.

Besides McKee and Gorbea, three other Democrats are also seeking the nomination: former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes, who wants to use her business background to lead the state as it recovers from the pandemic; former Rhode Island Secretary of State and progressive candidate Matt Brown; and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

On the Republican side, businessperson Ashley Kalus is competing against Jonathan Riccitelli, who made an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2018 as an independent. Kalus, a political newcomer who moved to Rhode Island last year from Illinois, said she's ready to “take on whichever insider or career politician emerges from the Democratic primary.”

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Riccitelli had been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name. The Globe said the criminal charges ranged from obstructing police officers to assault and were lodged against someone named Jonathan Tefft, according to court records.

Riccitelli told the newspaper he couldn’t remember how many times he had been arrested and denied that all of the charges were his, but acknowledged his mother was married to someone whose last name was Tefft and people may have called him Jonathan Tefft at some point. The Department of Corrections confirmed Monday that a person named Jonathan Tefft, who goes by Jonathan J. Tefft-Riccitelli, had been in and out of state prison from 2000 to 2011.

In the state's 2nd Congressional District, the state’s treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is considered the front-runner and has been endorsed by Langevin, who was the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress. Magaziner had been running for governor but switched races after Langevin’s announcement to try to keep the seat in Democratic control.

National Republican leaders aim to flip the seat into their control for the first time since 1991, and they’re hoping a former Cranston mayor, Allan Fung, can do it. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy visited Rhode Island in August to raise money for Fung.

Two Republican rivals dropped out of the primary contest to clear the path for Fung. His campaign spokesperson Steven Paiva said Fung is ready to lead “Rhode Island’s rejection of the wealthy elites’ out-of-touch ideology,” and that Tuesday’s Democratic winner will prove to be a “rubber stamp” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.

Magaziner faces a crowded Democratic field with Joy Fox, a former top aide to Langevin; former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former state lawmakers David Segal and Spencer Dickinson.

Magaziner said his campaign is about delivering results on the issues that matter most, such as protecting Social Security and Medicare, defending abortion rights, lowering the cost of health care, and “turning the page on Trumpism.” He said he’s asking residents to get out to vote Tuesday and in November because the stakes are high.

Morgenthau is calling for change since Rhode Island has never elected a Democratic woman to Congress, though voters did elect a Republican woman in 1980. Morgenthau said now more than ever, voters need to elect women who will protect abortion rights.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline will face Republican Allen Waters in November. Both are unopposed Tuesday. Cicilline is seeking his seventh term.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to work smarter, not harder when getting ready for the workday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News