 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Richmond's mayor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Virginia's capital city said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but calls the symptoms “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus last year — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

Writing on Twitter, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate for five days.

“As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney tweeted.

Stoney, 40, announced in January 2021 that he had tested positive for the virus. He became mayor in 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News