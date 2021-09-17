Robot helps Omaha-area doctors navigate lung biopsies with aim to speed up diagnosis, treatment

Based on the patient’s age and smoking history, the team decided a biopsy was necessary. During the procedure, Mukherjee also assessed nearby lymph nodes, not with the robot but with a standard method. They were clear. He said he hoped to get the patient in for surgery in time to complete the diagnosis and treatment process within two weeks, giving the patient a good probability of a cure.

“It is certainly an exciting time for improving the quality of life and survival for patients with lung cancer because of these technologies that are available,” Mukherjee said.

Both Jennie Edmundson and Methodist have roughly doubled the number of lung cancers they’re catching at the two earliest stages, indicating a shift in the stage at which cancers are found.

And while doctors can’t treat cancers during the biopsy procedure now, Mukherjee said, the technology may make that possible in the future.

“What’s exciting is not just how much better this technology is today, it’s all of the future potential applications that this device and this software are going to allow us,” Wells said. “This allows for some incredible future growth in other exciting areas that are still in clinical trials. This is going to be an amazing long-term investment for the hospital and the patients that we serve.”

