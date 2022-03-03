S. Carolina lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina state senators on Thursday delayed two abortion-related bills, including one that would ban all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court says states can do so, by simply leaving the room.

The departure by Sens. Brad Hutto and Sandy Senn left the Senate Medical Affairs committee with just a handful of members present — not enough for a quorum.

That meant committee chair Danny Verdin would not risk the panel's reputation by bringing the legislation in front of the full Senate, he told the remaining lawmakers, because he cares about the chamber's rules.

“These are some of the most controversial bills on the agenda,” said Verdin, a Republican from Laurens.

Among the measures atop the Senate Medical Affairs committee agenda were the proposal that would define that life begins at fertilization, penalizing doctors who perform abortions with similar charges to murder. That so-called trigger law would then go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that protected abortion rights across the country.

A second bill would require doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial way to possibly halt the abortion process, a method medical experts have disputed.

Hutto, the Senate minority leader, warned other lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee he would make his exit if they tried to take up the bills instead of dealing with other items on the agenda first.

“I'll be walking with him,” Senn added.

Senn, a Charleston Republican, also voted against last year's bill that banned most abortions in the state by requiring doctors to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat.” That measure was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster and its implementation has since been on hold as federal courts determine its constitutionality.

“In the minority, we don't have a lot of cards to play,” Hutto said. “But when we've got a card to play, I think it's unfair to ask us not to play it.”

Hutto also called on lawmakers to skip over a third bill addressing the ability of health care providers to decline to provide services due to religious or moral objections. That legislation is aimed at responding to an ordinance in the city of Columbia banning conversion therapy for minors, bill sponsor Sen. Josh Kimbrell has said.

The committee advanced a few other bills — included one that would ban minors from getting the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent — until all that was left to discuss were the measures Hutto insisted on skipping.

Hutto and Senn proceeded to leave their seats. The committee adjourned shortly after, with the panel canceling a planned meeting later Thursday afternoon.

