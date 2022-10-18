 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

S Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year.

The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn't changed over the past month. The Senate voted 26-17 to insist on its bill keeping South Carolina's current ban on abortions after cardiac activity is present, which is usually around six weeks.

The House in September insisted on its own version of a full ban on abortions with exceptions only for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or if the life of the mother was threatened.

People are also reading…

Again, lawmakers didn't slam the door shut Tuesday on changing abortion laws in a special session called after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to pass whatever they wish about abortion. A conference committee of three House members and three senators has been appointed to work out differences with the bill.

But the gap is quite wide, Republican Senate leaders insist they can't get a few more moderate conservatives to approve a full ban like the House proposed. The group would have to meet, reach a deal and have it approved by both the full House and Senate by Nov. 13, when this year's General Assembly's term ends by law.

“Obviously it is a stiff challenge. The clock is ticking,” said Republican state Sen. Richard Cash, a staunch abortion opponent and a member of the conference committee of four Republicans and two Democrats.

South Carolina's current abortion ban at about six weeks isn't being enforced at the moment after the state Supreme Court suspended it. The justices will hear arguments Wednesday on whether that law violates a right to privacy in the state constitution.

Democrats have largely stayed quiet during the debate, letting the Republicans fight among themselves and pulling in more moderate senators. They said people who support women’s rights were going to lose no matter what happened because the state’s abortion rules are so restrictive. They encouraged voting for Democrats for governor and other positions in November.

For decades, South Carolina's Legislature voted at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws that challenged Roe v. Wade. The state led the way in the U.S. by requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and a ban on abortions at 20 weeks into a pregnancy that is right now the law.

But when faced with the real-world consequences of bans that have played out in the other states after the U.S. Supreme Court rulings, some Republicans in South Carolina paused at the brink.

Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy is the fiercest advocate for children in need in the Senate and unabashedly calls herself pro-life. But she couldn't support a total ban. She said exceptions are needed and adds time is needed to see what the roughly six-week ban does to the state's social services and health networks.

“People come from happy homes with lots of children and everything has been wonderful,” Shealy said. “But they need to go spend days at (the Department of Juvenile Justice) or they need to go to the (Department of Social Services) and sit in the waiting room. They don't do that. They go back to their happy homes.”

Twenty-four of the 46 senators voted last month for an amendment that would have passed a similar version of the total ban approved by the House. But supporters didn't have enough votes to overcome a threatened filibuster, and the ban didn't pass the Senate.

“Once the Supreme Court said here, y'all can now make the law, some people who maybe voted more strongly pro-life in the past all of the sudden weren't so interested in voting that strongly,” Cash said.

One thing all Republican senators agreed on Tuesday is the debate isn't over, even if they never meet again in 2022. Some Republicans want the state to declare an embryo is a person at the moment of conception, which would change a host of laws from tax policy to child support.

“Even if we work something out, we'll be back at it next year," Shealy said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals in five states that would legalize the drug. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will take up proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. Experts say Biden's pardon decision could win over some voters on the fence about the idea. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states and opposition to legalization has softened despite federal resistance. Opponents of the measures say they see Biden's pardons having little impact on the campaigns.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Menopause Day: How to manage hot flashes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News