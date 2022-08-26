 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

S. Carolina stretches monkeypox vaccine amid rising cases

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials on Friday began using a recently approved plan to expand the number of monkeypox vaccines available as the state sees increased case numbers.

The method, authorized by U.S. health officials more than two weeks ago, involves giving the shot under the first layer of skin rather than into the fat layer found deeper in the tissue. The decision comes amid 100 reported cases of monkeypox in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Over one-third of cases in South Carolina were reported in the Midlands. As of Friday, the state reported receiving 4,287 doses of the vaccine and administering 860.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A 2015 study showed that 94% of people who received one-fifth of the vaccine had sufficient antibody levels.

“With vaccine supply being limited nationally, it is important that we find ways to meet the needs and demands of those at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox,” Dr. Linda Bell, a state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

To that end, state health officials also expanded eligibility for the vaccine. The list now includes men having sex with men who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the past 90 days or multiple sex partners over that period; and anyone receiving HIV PrEP treatment.

Men who have sex with men make up about 95% of all cases nationwide, according to a Medical University of South Carolina news release.

“It’s very clear that if you’re a sexually active gay man, you should try to get a vaccine. You’re the absolute highest-risk group,” Dr. Scott Curry said in the release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College students return to campus without access to abortion

College students return to campus without access to abortion

In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

What does a new car lose after it's driven off the lot?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News