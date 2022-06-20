 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sailor falls overboard, dies during Newport Bermuda Race

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The captain of a sailing vessel participating in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race fell overboard and died, race organizers said.

Colin Golder, of New Providence, New Jersey, was steering the 42-foot (12.8-meter) yacht Morgan of Marietta on Sunday in strong winds, roughly 325 miles from Bermuda when he fell overboard, the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee said in a statement.

“After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland," the statement said.

His family has been informed.

“The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder," the statement said.

Nearly 200 vessels started the 635-mile (1022-kilometer) biennial race from Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

