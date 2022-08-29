San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear

In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.