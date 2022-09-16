 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer.

Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support."

Sanders said she looked forward to returning to the campaign trail soon.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

People are also reading…

A doctor for Sanders said in a statement that he expected her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and continued long follow up care.

“I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

Timing of Meals Could Alter Your Mood

Timing of Meals Could Alter Your Mood

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study.

Watch Now: Related Video

How consumers are dealing with 'shrinkflation'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News