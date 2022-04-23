 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

SC bill allowing birth control without prescription advances

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters of a bill to allow women to get birth control pills at South Carolina pharmacies without a doctor's prescription are trying to get it passed before this year's session ends.

A House subcommittee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it to the chamber's full medical committee. The bill has already passed the Senate, but there are just nine regular legislative days left in the General Assembly's 2022 session.

Pharmacists could choose whether to participate in the program, which allows them to give birth control pills or other hormonal contraceptives to woman over 18 without a doctor's visit, The Post and Courier reported.

Even in areas without doctors, there are pharmacies close by, state Rep. Russell Ott told the newspaper.

People are also reading…

“If we want to get serious about cutting down on abortions, if we’re going to decrease the number of unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, we need to get real," said Ott, a Democrat from St. Matthews.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate last year. Republican Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort introduced it after the General Assembly passed a bill greatly restricting abortions, saying it was another logical step to stopping unwanted pregnancies.

The only Republican member of the House subcommittee voted against the bill.

GOP Rep. Joe Bustos of Mount Pleasant said a doctor should be involved “anytime you’re putting chemicals into your body.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post and Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled

Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled

Tennessee is set this week to execute its first inmate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Inmate Oscar Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. The execution method is the state’s preferred means. It also puts Tennessee on a divergent path from South Carolina, which is preparing for a rare U.S. firing squad execution that has at least been temporarily delayed in court. South Carolina has been unable to obtain lethal injection drugs for years and the last U.S. firing squad execution was in 2010. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday rejected a clemency filing by Smith's attorneys.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News