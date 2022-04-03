 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

SC House committee readies for medical marijuana hearing

Tax Cut-South Carolina

South Carolina Sens. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, left, and Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, right, talk about a bill that would cut and rebate income taxes by $2 billion on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

 Jeffrey Collins - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina House committee is holding a rare Monday meeting to listen to people's thoughts on a bill that would allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina.

The full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee is meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the bill that passed the Senate in February after a seven-year fight by Republican Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort.

Davis has said his proposal would be one of the most conservative among the 37 states that have approved medical marijuana, including Mississippi, which signed a bill into law earlier this year.

The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism. And the marijuana could be obtained only through specially chosen pharmacies.

People are also reading…

Smoking the drug would remain illegal in South Carolina. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. Doctors would have to meet patients in person and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time.

A House subcommittee made minor changes to the bill on March 31, cleaning up the grammar and a few typos in the bill and restoring some podiatrists with extra training to the list of doctors who can prescribe medical marijuana.

The House committee also has a second meeting scheduled Thursday, after the regular House session, if needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

