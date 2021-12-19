 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a plan by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to build a new state nursing home for veterans in the Midlands region.

State lawmakers with the Joint Bond Review Committee greenlighted Tuesday the agency’s plan to locate a new home in Orangeburg County.

The agency now has three veterans nursing homes in the construction process and two new homes that will soon open. The State newspaper reports.

The five facilities scheduled to open over the next decade will almost double the number of beds the state has available for aging and disabled veterans, from 530 to more than 1,000, helping to cut down on a housing backlog. The agency's three current nursing homes all have waiting lists.

Kenisha Grimes, Orangeburg County's veterans affairs officer, said that many of the county’s veterans who need that level of care end up paying private facilities because they can’t get a bed at the nearest state-operated homes in Walterboro and Columbia.

People are also reading…

“They would love to be in a veteran-friendly nursing home,” Grimes said. “But the ones who try to get there are placed on a list and sometimes end up passing before they’re accepted to either one of those homes.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The State.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News