SC medical marijuana debate continues after key support vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators voted down a proposal Wednesday that would have gutted a bill that seeks to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina.

The 26-18 vote likely indicates the level of support for Sen. Tom Davis' bill after seven days of debate.

There have been more than a dozen changes made to the bill, from giving preference to South Carolina farmers to grow the marijuana for the program to charging a 6% sales tax to allowing cities or counties to prohibit legal medical marijuana in their jurisdiction.

Davis has worked on the bill for more than seven years. During his long-sought debate, the Beaufort Republican has carefully looked over every amendment — there were more than 65 by the time the sun went down Wednesday — and worked with both supporters and opponents in his bid to make the bill better.

The bill has rare bipartisan support and opposition. Fourteen Republicans voted down the amendment that would have gutted the bill, while 14 GOP senators supported it.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26.

Davis has said his proposal would be one of the most conservative among the 37 states that have approved medical marijuana.

Smoking the drug would remain illegal. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers.

Doctors would have to meet patients in person and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time.

The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.

The marijuana could be obtained only through specially chosen pharmacies.

Senators appeared to be moving toward a final vote after agreeing to stop taking amendments Wednesday evening. But it wasn't clear exactly when that vote would take place.

Many law enforcement agencies and religious groups oppose the bill. Critics feared it would set up what some called a “marijuana industrial complex” and allow the state to quickly shift to permitting recreational marijuana use.

“This bill will lead us to trouble and will l lead this state to be worse than when we found it,” said Sen. Sandy Senn, a Republican from Charleston.

Opponents also said it will make it easier for teenagers to get marijuana prescribed to family members or friends.

“They are either going to give it to them, they are going to sell it to them or they are going to take it from them," said Sen. Kevin Johnson, a Democrat from Manning.

Davis said plenty of people are already using marijuana illegally and will continue doing so if his bill is rejected.

In asking senators to reject the amendment to turn the proposed program into a research project, Davis asked senators to consider the thousands of people who turned to medical marijuana after nothing else worked or want to use it to replace opioids.

Davis started his crusade in 2016 by taking the floor of the Senate every day during the short period senators can make personal speeches to spotlight someone suffering without medical marijuana.

“There is a place for research. There is a place for clinical trials. There is a place for data. Please do not substitute that for access for people who need it,” Davis said.

If the Senate passes the bill, it would move on to the House, which must approve it before the General Assembly session ends in May — or it will die.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said his position on medical marijuana is evolving, but he refused to say Tuesday what he might do if the bill reaches his desk.

“Premature to say,” the governor told reporters. “I’d have to see what is in the bill.”

