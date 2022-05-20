 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seeing a country with the most high-ranking tour guide

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — With one notable exception, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan seemed to enjoy guiding American journalist Peter Greenberg around her country for the television show “The Royal Tour.”

The time spent recording voiceovers she could have done without.

“You tortured me!” the African leader needled Greenberg at a New York screening of the show, which is airing on PBS stations this spring.

“The Royal Tour,” a periodic feature on PBS for more than two decades, is just as the name implies. The veteran travel journalist, and by extension his viewers, are shown a nation's points of interest by the country's leader. Mexico, Israel, Ecuador, Rwanda and Poland have all been featured in the past decade.

“It's the one show where I'm not the tour guide,” Greenberg said in an interview. “I'm the visitor. And it's the one where I'm happy to be that way, because who knows a country better than the person who runs it?”

People are also reading…

Tanzania is the first royal tour since the start of the pandemic, which briefly grounded Greenberg and was a key factor in Hassan getting her job.

When the shutdown began, “I was in a bunker, like everyone else,” said Greenberg, who is at the center of his own empire as travel editor of CBS News. He hosts the regular program “Eye on Travel” for CBS Radio and “The Travel Detective” on PBS.

His bunker was in Manhattan. Restless, he began rediscovering his neighborhood like a traveler, spotting one bronze plaque that honored a New Yorker who died on the Titanic.

Eventually, he realized it was his job to get back out there, to tell people how they could travel safely and navigate local COVID-19 regulations. Besides getting COVID, his followers were most worried about traveling someplace and not being able to get back, he said.

So Greenberg went through the maze of paperwork and testing to illustrate how it could be done.

“In one country I had to be tested five times,” he said. “I thought my nose was going to fall off.”

In Tanzania, Hassan was vice president to John Magufuli, a COVID denier who announced in 2020 that his country was free of the virus due to divine intervention. He died in March 2021 at age 61 and although it was never officially confirmed, it is widely believed he died of the coronavirus.

Hassan took over, and pointedly went before cameras to be vaccinated.

Hassan's royal tour program unfolds like most of them. Greenberg gives a brief historical sketch of a country and illustrates where it is located, and is shown arriving at the leader's official residence for an interview. Then, they take in the sights.

In Tanzania, they wandered around a marketplace and toured a primary school in Zanzibar, surveyed the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro from the air, saw mining of the rare Tanzanite gemstone and went on a safari in the Serengeti National Park. Hassan got behind the wheel, driving for what she said was the first time in 15 years.

“The Royal Tour” is often filmed as if Greenberg and the leader are taking in near-empty tourist sites alone, but self-aware producers sometimes pull the cameras back. In Israel, it looks like Greenberg is taking a boat ride down the River Jordan just with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, until another view shows them surrounded by other boats stuffed with aides, a security detail and the press.

The Israeli tour that aired in 2014 began with Netanyahu and Greenberg playing soccer with local kids, until the prime minister tore a tendon and taping had to be delayed for several months.

Hassan also had a more sobering stop, a huge government warehouse stuffed with ivory confiscated from poachers, which allowed her to talk about the illegal trade that has decimated the elephant population.

Similarly, when Greenberg visited Poland for a 2019 program, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took him on an emotional walk through the museum on the grounds of the former Auschwitz concentration camp from World War II.

To participate in “The Royal Tour,” Greenberg needs a leader who is comfortable speaking English, is willing to give up at least a day for filming and who cedes all editorial control — the latter requirement one that some potential participants chafe against.

“When I was doing it, I never knew it would come out like this,” Hassan said in New York after viewing the episode on her country for the first time.

While not necessarily valentines, “The Royal Tour” does offer countries that want to boost their tourism a unique opportunity to show off their features to millions of potential travelers.

Hassan clearly recognized this when an audience member at the screening asked her the best time of year to plan a visit.

June or July, she said. But don't limit yourself.

“You can come anytime,” she said. “We can stop the rains for you.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

Upcoming data shows traffic deaths soaring in the U.S. The Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department’s new Safe Streets & Roads for All program. The goal is to spur cities to adopt detailed plans to reduce traffic deaths by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists are rising faster than those within vehicles. Roadway safety advocacy group BikeWalkKC in Kansas City, Missouri, wants communities to foster walkable neighborhoods.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News