Sisolak's new plans target housing, roads, internet, kids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak outlined his latest plans Wednesday for spending billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds with an emphasis on reducing housing costs, upgrading infrastructure and expanding broadband internet access.

In an off-year version of his state of the state speech, Sisolak emphasized he won't propose any new tax increases. He said the $500 million he' proposing for housing would be the single largest housing investment in state history.

Other new initiatives are intended to lower child-care costs, provide free lunches for all school children, hire more health care workers, raise salaries for state law officers and develop a statewide strategy to combat climate change, he said.

The Democratic governor is seeking re-election against a crowded field of Republicans who’ve criticized his handling of the pandemic, especially a statewide mask mandate he lifted two weeks ago.

Most of the money in the plans he laid out Wednesday would come from federal relief the state received last year under the American Rescue Plan, or expects to receive under a national infrastructure program.

“While we still have a lot more work to do, we refused to let the pandemic stop our progress,” Sisolak said in the speech at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that was broadcast on YouTube.

“The state of our state is resilient and getting stronger day by day. Nevada is on the move.”

Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada

