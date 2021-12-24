'Small number' of infections reported after Lamont party

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A small number of attendees at a recent holiday party hosted by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife at their Greenwich home have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Democratic governor said.

Both Lamont and his wife Annie, however, have regularly tested negative for the virus since the Dec. 11 private event, where guests were required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated and present a negative test, according to Max Reiss, Lamont's director of communications.

“The governor and first lady test regularly and have tested negative in each instance since the event,” Reiss told Hearst Connecticut Media on Thursday night. “The positive tests occurred long after their party.”

Reiss said the couple were told a week after the party that a “small number of attendees” had tested positive, Fox 61-TV reported. He noted that Lamont has regularly been attending two or three public events daily, including large indoor events. He did not say how many people were on hand the party or whether Lamont and others wore masks, according to Hearst.

Unlike in 2020, there are currently no limits during this holiday season on the number of people who can attend indoor events, although unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks in such settings.

Masks are required to be worn by everyone in certain places such as health care facilities, schools and public transit. Also, businesses and local government offices have the option to require masks for everyone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.