Some Nevadans still don masks after end to statewide mandate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owner of a Mexican restaurant, a manager of a clothing store and a fifth-grader who’s lost seven members of her extended family to the coronavirus are among the Nevadans still wearing masks after Gov. Steve Sisolak dropped the statewide requirement last week.

“I had COVID,” Kelila Medina, 11, told the Reno Gazette Journal. “I don’t want it again.”

Kelila tested positive for COVID-19 last September. She cried thinking she may have given it to her friends. She missed weeks of school recovering and spent more time away after her mother and another sister tested positive. Four of the seven relatives who died from it were younger than 40.

“It could save somebody’s life,” Kelila said. “I can wear the mask for that.”

Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada PTA and an administrator of a Facebook Group for parents in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, reports a variety of reactions to Sisolak’s decision last Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Some are worried that we’ll now see a rise in cases with the change, but then there’s many who felt that it needed to be a parent choice for quite some time and they’re happy to see that’s where it rests now,” she said.

