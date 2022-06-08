 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Song Hae, iconic South Korean TV presenter, dies at 95

  • 0
South Korea Obit Song Hae

Song Hae, a South Korean TV presenter speaks as he holding his book in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2015. Song, who was beloved for decades as the warm-humored emcee of a nationally televised singing contest, has died at the age of 95.

 150737+0900 - foreign subscriber, YONHAP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Song Hae, a South Korean TV presenter who was beloved for decades as the warm-humored emcee of a nationally televised singing contest, has died at the age of 95.

He died Wednesday at his home in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, according to the Seoul National University Hospital. Hospital officials didn't specify the cause of death.

Song in recent media interviews had complained about a slow recovery from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the illness in March and expressed a desire to leave KBS TV’s “National Singing Contest,” the weekly show he emceed for more than three decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

KBS had been reportedly trying to persuade Song to stay as it resumed new recordings for the show last week. The program mostly relied on reruns since early 2020 because of pandemic restrictions that prevented large gatherings.

Born in 1927 in what is now the North Korean town of Jaeryong, Song was among the possibly millions of North Korean refugees who escaped to the South during the 1950-53 Korean War.

People are also reading…

He began his career in the entertainment industry as a singer later in the 1950s but made his breakthrough as a comedian, becoming a mainstay in TV and radio shows as a cuddly personality who peppered guests with wisecracks and jokes.

Song had emceed “National Singing Contest” since 1988. The show, which airs on Sundays at noon, visits cities and towns across the country hosting amateur singing competitions. Song’s longevity with the program cemented his status as a broadcast icon. He has a street named after him in the heart of Seoul and there's a “Song Hae Park” in the southern city of Daegu.

Song is survived by two daughters. The Seoul National University Hospital set up a mourning hall for Song for a three-day funeral procession that continues through Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments across the U.S. have turned down a potential total of $73 million in federal pandemic relief funds. An Associated Press analysis found that 1,468 smaller cities, towns, villages and counties effectively said “no” to their share of the American Rescue Plan. Some local officials told the AP they had no need for the money. Others said they didn't want the hassle of dealing with the federal government. Some expressed political opposition to the relief package enacted last year by the Democratic-led Congress and President Joe Biden. The rejected money amounts to a small percentage of the $350 billion of government aid.

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin. That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier. Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday. The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week. Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The benchmark index has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.91%.

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert-backed ways to trick your mind into sleeping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News