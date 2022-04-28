 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 slows

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will ease its outdoor mask mandate starting next week as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Starting Monday, people will only be required to wear a mask outdoors when participating in gatherings of more than 50 people or attending sports and cultural events with potentially large crowds, health authorities said in a briefing Friday. The mask mandate for indoors and public transport will also remain in place.

Health workers have diagnosed a daily average of around 63,000 new cases in the past seven days, including 50,568 in the latest 24 hours — a drop-off from mid-March when the country was reporting hundreds of thousands of infections each day at the height of an omicron-driven surge. As hospitalizations and deaths slow, less than 30% of the country’s 2,800 intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

South Korea had already removed much of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, including a 10-person limit on private social gatherings, a midnight curfew at restaurants, coffee shops and bars and a ban on food consumption at movie theaters, concert halls and indoor sports venues.

People are also reading…

Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said the weekslong decline in infections even with the easing of social distancing suggests that the country’s outbreak is stabilizing. She said health authorities concluded it was safe to relax the mask mandate because the risk of transmissions is much lower outdoors and other countries didn’t see a meaningful increase in infections after easing similar restrictions.

Jeong recommended that people still wear masks outdoors if they have symptoms like coughs or fever or are in crowded spaces like theme parks where it’s hard for them to maintain at least a meter (3-foot) distance with others.

However, the office of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who takes office in May 10, raised concern that the move to ease the mask mandate could be premature. Hong Kyung-hee, spokesperson of Yoon’s presidential transition committee, said the committee had recommended the government to monitor virus trends for at least another month before deciding whether to relax the mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News