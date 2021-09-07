South Omaha sprints on vaccines as small-town Nebraska lags

That is why the One World employees stay put on Ignaceo’s front steps. It’s why McConnaughey offers a solution as Ignaceo starts to punch numbers into her cell phone.

Does your daughter speak English? Can I speak to her, too?

Sí, Ignaceo says, and hands McConnaughey her phone.

This summer, vaccination in Nebraska has morphed into a public health version of hand-to-hand combat, where medical providers go person-to-person, holding intensely personal conversations and trying to correct rampant vaccine misinformation.

In some places, such as South Omaha, this is happening widely. And working.

Since mid-May, the area served by One World has moved the needle more on vaccinations than almost anywhere else in Nebraska, according to data released by the Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

More than one of every eight residents in the area One World serves were newly vaccinated between May 15 and Aug. 15.

“We simply weren’t going to sit behind the scenes and wait for people to come to us,” says Jennifer Mayhew, One World’s director of operations. “Not when we can be proactive and do something to prevent this loss of life.”