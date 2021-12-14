 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Southern Nevada officials confirm state's first omicron case

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

The woman in her mid-20s who tested positive for the variant in southern Nevada is fully vaccinated but has not received a booster dose, the district health officer in Las Vegas said Tuesday.

The case is still being investigated. No other details have been released.

Cases of omicron previously were confirmed in neighboring California and Arizona.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the omicron variant in southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The World Health Organization classified the new variant as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

U.S. health officials estimate that a small, but growing proportion of new COVID-19 infections are due to omicron, and that the rise is particularly dramatic in some places.

People are also reading…

Two weeks ago, omicron accounted for less than 0.5% of the coronaviruses that were genetically sequenced in the U.S. That rose to about 3% last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

But it varies from place to place, and is as high as 13% in the New York/New Jersey area, according to the agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling that the city they fell in love with is in decline.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News