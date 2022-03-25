Standoff with man in aunt's Albuquerque home ends in arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A relative of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton who barricaded himself in her home has been arrested after an hours-long standoff ended by a police dog, authorities said Friday.

David Hendrickson was likely to have suffered some injuries because the dog apprehended him, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a text message.

Williams Stapleton called mental health services Friday morning to report that a family member needed help, Gallegos said. Albuquerque police were called in to try and arrest him over a felony warrant.

"And at that point, he refused to come out of the house,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said Williams Stapleton was able to leave the house safely.

Hendrickson is William Stapleton's nephew, who she “raised like a son,” according to her attorney, Ahmed Assed.

Assed said Hendrickson had been homeless and struggling with mental health issues. In addition to calling mental health services, Williams Stapleton also called pretrial services because of an issue with her nephew's ankle monitor; he was on supervised release in an assault.

Separately, Williams Stapleton, a Democrat, faces criminal charges stemming from a corruption probe involving some $5 million that she has denied using to enrich herself when she was an official at Albuquerque Public Schools. Assed said he is defending her in court in the coming months.

Attempts to reach the public defender's office, which is representing Hendrickson, were unsuccessful.

